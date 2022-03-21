2022 Hyundai Tucson ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 6 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8967295

8967295 Stock #: 22r8851b

22r8851b VIN: km8jccae3nu031309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 23,692 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.