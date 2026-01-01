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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile workhorse? Key West Ford has the perfect solution for your business needs with this pre-owned 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250. This robust van is built to handle your toughest jobs, offering ample cargo space and the dependable performance you expect from Ford. With only 153,110 kilometers on the odometer, this Transit is ready to hit the road and serve you for many more miles to come. Its flexible fuel capability means you can adapt to changing fuel prices, and the rear-wheel drive provides solid traction for various conditions.</p> <p>This 2018 Ford Transit T-250 is more than just a van; its a mobile command center for your business. The spacious interior is designed for practicality, with durable vinyl/rubber floor covering and plenty of 12V DC power outlets to keep your equipment charged. The sliding rear passenger side door and split swing-out rear cargo access make loading and unloading a breeze, while the cargo space lights ensure you can work efficiently even in low-light situations. Whether youre a contractor, delivery service, or mobile entrepreneur, this Transit is equipped to help you get the job done.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250 a standout choice:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ample Cargo Space & Versatile Access:</strong> With its 130" wheelbase and split swing-out rear cargo doors, this van is designed to maximize your hauling capacity and make loading and unloading incredibly efficient.</li> <li><strong>Flex Fuel Capability:</strong> Adapt to your fuel needs and potentially save on operating costs with the flexibility to run on gasoline or a blend of gasoline and ethanol.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuver with confidence and ease, especially in tight spaces, thanks to the integrated back-up camera.</li> <li><strong>3 12V DC Power Outlets:</strong> Keep all your essential tools and devices powered up on the go, ensuring youre always connected and productive.</li> <li><strong>Low Tire Pressure Warning:</strong> Stay informed about your tire health for optimal safety and performance, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p> <p>Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BCs #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485</p>

2018 Ford Transit

153,110 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 130" LOW RF 9000 GV

Watch This Vehicle
14220803

2018 Ford Transit

VAN T-250 130" LOW RF 9000 GV

Location

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

604-520-3055

  1. 14220803
  2. 14220803
  3. 14220803
  4. 14220803
  5. 14220803
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,110KM
VIN 1FTYR1YM1JKB48735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 153,110 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile workhorse? Key West Ford has the perfect solution for your business needs with this pre-owned 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250. This robust van is built to handle your toughest jobs, offering ample cargo space and the dependable performance you expect from Ford. With only 153,110 kilometers on the odometer, this Transit is ready to hit the road and serve you for many more miles to come. Its flexible fuel capability means you can adapt to changing fuel prices, and the rear-wheel drive provides solid traction for various conditions.


This 2018 Ford Transit T-250 is more than just a van; it's a mobile command center for your business. The spacious interior is designed for practicality, with durable vinyl/rubber floor covering and plenty of 12V DC power outlets to keep your equipment charged. The sliding rear passenger side door and split swing-out rear cargo access make loading and unloading a breeze, while the cargo space lights ensure you can work efficiently even in low-light situations. Whether you're a contractor, delivery service, or mobile entrepreneur, this Transit is equipped to help you get the job done.


Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250 a standout choice:


  • Ample Cargo Space & Versatile Access: With its 130" wheelbase and split swing-out rear cargo doors, this van is designed to maximize your hauling capacity and make loading and unloading incredibly efficient.
  • Flex Fuel Capability: Adapt to your fuel needs and potentially save on operating costs with the flexibility to run on gasoline or a blend of gasoline and ethanol.
  • Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with confidence and ease, especially in tight spaces, thanks to the integrated back-up camera.
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets: Keep all your essential tools and devices powered up on the go, ensuring you're always connected and productive.
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning: Stay informed about your tire health for optimal safety and performance, giving you peace of mind on every journey.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.


Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today!  Dealer #7485

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
1850.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
driver armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Partial Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Reflector Halogen Headlamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Key West Ford

Key West Ford

Key West Ford

301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5

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604-520-XXXX

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604-520-3055

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Key West Ford

604-520-3055

2018 Ford Transit