$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
VAN T-250 130" LOW RF 9000 GV
2018 Ford Transit
VAN T-250 130" LOW RF 9000 GV
Location
Key West Ford
301 Stewardson Way, New Westminster, BC V3M 2A5
604-520-3055
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 153,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile workhorse? Key West Ford has the perfect solution for your business needs with this pre-owned 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250. This robust van is built to handle your toughest jobs, offering ample cargo space and the dependable performance you expect from Ford. With only 153,110 kilometers on the odometer, this Transit is ready to hit the road and serve you for many more miles to come. Its flexible fuel capability means you can adapt to changing fuel prices, and the rear-wheel drive provides solid traction for various conditions.
This 2018 Ford Transit T-250 is more than just a van; it's a mobile command center for your business. The spacious interior is designed for practicality, with durable vinyl/rubber floor covering and plenty of 12V DC power outlets to keep your equipment charged. The sliding rear passenger side door and split swing-out rear cargo access make loading and unloading a breeze, while the cargo space lights ensure you can work efficiently even in low-light situations. Whether you're a contractor, delivery service, or mobile entrepreneur, this Transit is equipped to help you get the job done.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-250 a standout choice:
- Ample Cargo Space & Versatile Access: With its 130" wheelbase and split swing-out rear cargo doors, this van is designed to maximize your hauling capacity and make loading and unloading incredibly efficient.
- Flex Fuel Capability: Adapt to your fuel needs and potentially save on operating costs with the flexibility to run on gasoline or a blend of gasoline and ethanol.
- Back-Up Camera: Maneuver with confidence and ease, especially in tight spaces, thanks to the integrated back-up camera.
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets: Keep all your essential tools and devices powered up on the go, ensuring you're always connected and productive.
- Low Tire Pressure Warning: Stay informed about your tire health for optimal safety and performance, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Experience peace of mind with our Buy With Confidence program! This vehicle comes with a comprehensive mechanical and safety inspection, Carfax report, and full disclosure. We are committed to transparent pricing. The advertised price excludes fees: $699 Documentation, $349 Registration/Insurance Transfer, $695 Finance Administration Fee (if applicable), and taxes. As BC's #1 Volume Dealer and #1 for Customer Experience on DealerRater, we prioritize your satisfaction. See Key West Ford for complete details. Book your test drive today! Dealer #7485
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
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