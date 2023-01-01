$18,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,989
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK
Base
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$18,989
+ taxes & licensing
85,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9980801
- Stock #: 2264A
- VIN: WDBTK75G15T043725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 85,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Fun. From the top down! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, a power convertible roof, and leather upholstery. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine.
We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Convenience
Heated Outside Mirrors
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
(0 E) Black Soft Top
Multi-Contoured Driver's Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8