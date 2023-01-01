Menu
2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK

85,207 KM

Details Description Features

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Base

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

85,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980801
  • Stock #: 2264A
  • VIN: WDBTK75G15T043725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Here's a great deal on a 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class!

Fun. From the top down! This 2 door, 4 passenger convertible still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, a power convertible roof, and leather upholstery. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine.

We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Convenience

Heated Outside Mirrors

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
(0 E) Black Soft Top
Multi-Contoured Driver's Seat

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

