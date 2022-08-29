2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 5 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9074851

9074851 Stock #: 22-0138

22-0138 VIN: WDBTK72F67T075875

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 126,588 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Convertible Soft Top

