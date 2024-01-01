$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mazda CX-5
Grand Touring
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
50,485KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDL0H0132251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
