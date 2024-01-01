Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

50,485 KM

Details Description Features

Grand Touring

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

50,485KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDL0H0132251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates

1-866-634-2954

