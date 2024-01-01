Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 26th May 2022 - Glass Record - $1,657.00

2018 Mazda CX-5

62,754 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,754KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDM1J0436204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink wireless control system

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Convenience

Remote Keyless Entry System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Traction Control System
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Smart City Brake Support

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
7" Touch Screen
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
12 V Power Outlets
10-Speakers
Driver's Memory Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Mazda CX-5