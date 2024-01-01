Menu
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

2022 Hyundai Venue

46,952 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Hyundai Venue

Trend

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

46,952KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A33NU167938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU136056A
  • Mileage 46,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

