LOW KMS!! LOCAL CAR!! FULLY LOADED!!Options include: Apple carplay, Android Auto, Heated seats, Back up camera, Alloy wheels, and much more. This used 2020 Subaru WRX is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Subaru warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used WRX is also available at special financing rates!

2020 Subaru WRX

47,388 KM

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,388KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1A6XL9825254

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RU209196A
  • Mileage 47,388 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

