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<p><strong><u>2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab Z71 </u></strong></p><p>Bold styling, proven capability, and premium everyday comfort come together in this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab Z71, a full-size truck built to handle tough conditions while delivering a refined driving experience. Equipped with the legendary 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 producing 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, this Sierra is paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4x4 system for confident performance in all conditions. With responsive acceleration, a solid ride, and strong truck capability, the Sierra remains one of the most respected pickups on the road. The Z71 Off-Road Package adds upgraded off-road capability with features like Rancho-tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road styling enhancements built to handle rough terrain with confidence. The SLE trim adds a comfortable and well-equipped interior featuring premium cloth seating, dual-zone climate control, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, and GMCs touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. The Double Cab configuration provides spacious seating and practical versatility, while the bold GMC styling and no reported accident history make this Sierra a standout full-size truck.</p><p> 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 355 HP and 383 lb-ft of torque</p><p> 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4x4</p><p> Z71 Off-Road Package Rancho suspension & skid plates</p><p> SLE Trim Comfort and modern technology features</p><p> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility</p><p> Double Cab Spacious interior with versatile rear seating</p><p> No Reported Accidents</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

144,989 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14305103

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
144,989KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTV2MEC3HZ242086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab Z71

Bold styling, proven capability, and premium everyday comfort come together in this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab Z71, a full-size truck built to handle tough conditions while delivering a refined driving experience. Equipped with the legendary 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 producing 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, this Sierra is paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4x4 system for confident performance in all conditions. With responsive acceleration, a solid ride, and strong truck capability, the Sierra remains one of the most respected pickups on the road. The Z71 Off-Road Package adds upgraded off-road capability with features like Rancho-tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road styling enhancements built to handle rough terrain with confidence. The SLE trim adds a comfortable and well-equipped interior featuring premium cloth seating, dual-zone climate control, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, and GMCs touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. The Double Cab configuration provides spacious seating and practical versatility, while the bold GMC styling and no reported accident history make this Sierra a standout full-size truck.

5.3L EcoTec3 V8 355 HP and 383 lb-ft of torque

6-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4x4

Z71 Off-Road Package Rancho suspension & skid plates

SLE Trim Comfort and modern technology features

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility

Double Cab Spacious interior with versatile rear seating

No Reported Accidents

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

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250-493-XXXX

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250-493-2333

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2017 GMC Sierra 1500