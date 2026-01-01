$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB STANDARD BOX SLE
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,989 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab Z71
Bold styling, proven capability, and premium everyday comfort come together in this 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Double Cab Z71, a full-size truck built to handle tough conditions while delivering a refined driving experience. Equipped with the legendary 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 producing 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, this Sierra is paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4x4 system for confident performance in all conditions. With responsive acceleration, a solid ride, and strong truck capability, the Sierra remains one of the most respected pickups on the road. The Z71 Off-Road Package adds upgraded off-road capability with features like Rancho-tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, and off-road styling enhancements built to handle rough terrain with confidence. The SLE trim adds a comfortable and well-equipped interior featuring premium cloth seating, dual-zone climate control, remote start, Bluetooth connectivity, and GMCs touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. The Double Cab configuration provides spacious seating and practical versatility, while the bold GMC styling and no reported accident history make this Sierra a standout full-size truck.
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 355 HP and 383 lb-ft of torque
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with 4x4
Z71 Off-Road Package Rancho suspension & skid plates
SLE Trim Comfort and modern technology features
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
Double Cab Spacious interior with versatile rear seating
No Reported Accidents
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
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