Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai KONA

9,461 KM

Details Description

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate w/Navi, NO Accident 1 Owner Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai KONA

1.6T Ultimate w/Navi, NO Accident 1 Owner Low KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10036404
  • Stock #: 2651
  • VIN: KM8K5CA52LU569821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2651
  • Mileage 9,461 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai won't be on the lot long!

It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! Hyundai prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a leather steering wheel, air conditioning, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2016 Scion iM LOW KM...
 45,352 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 139,376 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V LX
 135,138 KM
$17,880 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory