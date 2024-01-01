Menu
Account
Sign In
Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242 Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

2021 Subaru Outback

33,911 KM

Details Description

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4i Premier XT, Low KM NO Accident Local

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru Outback

2.4i Premier XT, Low KM NO Accident Local

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,911KM
Used
VIN 4S4BTHPD2M3165149

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2816
  • Mileage 33,911 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Call 1-888-826-5053! Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242 Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation fee, and $599 financing placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#30242

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w-Sun & Safety Package IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w-Sun & Safety Package IVT 119,519 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE 6M for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan SE 6M 24,383 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru WRX Manual for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Subaru WRX Manual 12,523 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Coquitlam

2385 Ottawa Street Unit B, Port Coquitlam, BC V3B 8A4

Call Dealer

1-888-854-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-854-1902

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-854-1902

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru Outback