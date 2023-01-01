Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Nissan Murano for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 316
Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SL | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL
$28,993
+ tax & lic
86,963KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Scarborough, ON

2015 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$16,950
+ tax & lic
202,000KM
Motor World

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Murano SL - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

SL - Navigation - Sunroof
$35,295
+ tax & lic
58,347KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$51,415
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL*AWD*LEATHER*DUAL SUNROOF*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2012 Nissan Murano

SL*AWD*LEATHER*DUAL SUNROOF*CERTIFIED
$9,995
+ tax & lic
199,259KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, 360 Cam, Apple CarPlay for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 Nissan Murano

SL AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, 360 Cam, Apple CarPlay
$28,995
+ tax & lic
45,788KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL | Moonroof | Nav | BT | Heated Leather Seats for sale in Midland, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

SL | Moonroof | Nav | BT | Heated Leather Seats
$33,998
+ tax & lic
38,962KM
Bourgeois Nissan

Midland, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Belleville, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$35,998
+ tax & lic
50,280KM
Belleville Nissan

Belleville, ON

Used 2007 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB

2007 Nissan Murano

SL
$4,500
+ tax & lic
269,958KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE. for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

SV ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE.
$24,491
+ tax & lic
102,816KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Komoka, ON

2011 Nissan Murano

SL
$6,500
+ tax & lic
245,130KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Murano - Navigation - Heated Seats - $117.63 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2016 Nissan Murano

- Navigation - Heated Seats - $117.63 /Wk
$23,488
+ tax & lic
80,535KM
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Abbotsford, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC

2010 Nissan Murano

SL
$11,990
+ tax & lic
135,697KM
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Port Coquitlam, BC

Used 2016 Nissan Murano SL|Navi|HTDWheel|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Loaded|Clean for sale in Brandon, MB

2016 Nissan Murano

SL|Navi|HTDWheel|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Loaded|Clean
$24,994
+ tax & lic
124,731KM
Forman Honda

Brandon, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Murano Traction intégrale 4 portes SL + PNEUS D'HIVER for sale in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

2016 Nissan Murano

Traction intégrale 4 portes SL + PNEUS D'HIVER
$21,489
+ tax & lic
95,666KM
Saint-Jean Hyundai

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

New 2023 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Nissan Murano

$48,793
+ tax & lic
15KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$51,719
+ tax & lic
16KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Nissan Murano LE for sale in Calgary, AB

2011 Nissan Murano

LE
$7,500
+ tax & lic
203,429KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, 360 Cam, Rmt Start! for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Nissan Murano

SV - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, 360 Cam, Rmt Start!
$37,800
+ tax & lic
39,000KM
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Halifax, NS

2013 Nissan Murano

SL
$6,500
+ tax & lic
195,501KM
City Mazda

Halifax, NS

New 2023 Nissan Murano AWD Midnight Edition for sale in Midland, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

AWD Midnight Edition
$49,992
+ tax & lic
10KM
Bourgeois Nissan

Midland, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2017 Nissan Murano

$28,997
+ tax & lic
89,391KM
Go Mazda

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition
$48,893
+ tax & lic
150KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$51,719
+ tax & lic
16KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition
$49,919
+ tax & lic
15KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Mississauga, ON

2011 Nissan Murano

SL
$10,933
+ tax & lic
238,615KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum * RADAR CRUISE * 360 CAMERA * NAVIGATION for sale in Edmonton, AB

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum * RADAR CRUISE * 360 CAMERA * NAVIGATION
$32,804
+ tax & lic
91,715KM
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Nissan Murano SV | AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | ONLY 17,254 KM! for sale in Brantford, ON

2021 Nissan Murano

SV | AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | ONLY 17,254 KM!
$39,888
+ tax & lic
17,254KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD for sale in Summerside, PE

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD
$38,757
+ tax & lic
58,532KM
Centennial Nissan of Summerside

Summerside, PE

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2013 Nissan Murano LE - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Swift Current, SK

2013 Nissan Murano

LE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
$19,368
+ tax & lic
103,910KM
Standard Nissan

Swift Current, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Nissan Murano SL - Certified - Low Mileage for sale in Kitchener, ON

2022 Nissan Murano

SL - Certified - Low Mileage
$45,289
+ tax & lic
15,423KM
Kitchener Nissan

Kitchener, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2017 Nissan Murano

$24,907
+ tax & lic
136,687KM
Norden Volkswagen

Edmonton, AB

Used 2020 Nissan Murano SL - Navigation - Sunroof for sale in Sudbury, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

SL - Navigation - Sunroof
$36,631
+ tax & lic
32,868KM
Palladino Mazda

Sudbury, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
$51,892
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Medicine Hat, AB

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$38,499
+ tax & lic
80,696KM
Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Sarnia, ON

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$26,999
+ tax & lic
121,327KM
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Leather Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Nissan Murano

SL AWD w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Leather Seats
$22,590
+ tax & lic
83,009KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Medicine Hat, AB

2017 Nissan Murano

SL
$26,999
+ tax & lic
130,727KM
Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat, AB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Nissan Murano

$48,177
+ tax & lic
15KM
Go Nissan South

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2022 Nissan Murano

$46,900
+ tax & lic
19,786KM
Go Nissan South

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition
$49,915
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV AWD for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2017 Nissan Murano

SV AWD
$21,988
+ tax & lic
125,325KM
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Charlottetown, PE

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Nissan Murano AWD SV | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV for sale in Waterloo, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

AWD SV | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV
$29,989
+ tax & lic
80,472KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SV | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | SXM for sale in Midland, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

SV | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | SXM
$27,448
+ tax & lic
106,232KM
Bourgeois Nissan

Midland, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC

2015 Nissan Murano

SV AWD
$21,990
+ tax & lic
137,750KM
ABH Car Sales

Grand Forks, BC

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

SL
$47,693
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Nissan Murano

$51,177
+ tax & lic
15KM
Go Nissan South

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV AWD W/ Remote Start, Heated Seats & Steering for sale in Bedford, NS

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD W/ Remote Start, Heated Seats & Steering
$19,990
+ tax & lic
143,011KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2015 Nissan Murano

SL
Video
$27,995
+ tax & lic
78,029KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

Buy From Home Options