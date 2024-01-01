Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Scion FR-S

86,472 KM

Details

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Scion FR-S

Scion 10 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Scion FR-S

Scion 10 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

  1. 11229731
  2. 11229731
  3. 11229731
  4. 11229731
  5. 11229731
  6. 11229731
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,472KM
Used
VIN JF1ZNAA15D1704822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 10UTNA04822
  • Mileage 86,472 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at (2) for sale in Port Moody, BC
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at (2) 44,276 KM $29,586 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS COUPE for sale in Port Moody, BC
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS COUPE 49,021 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD for sale in Port Moody, BC
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD 68,546 KM $33,961 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

Call Dealer

604-461-XXXX

(click to show)

604-461-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

604-461-9111

Contact Seller
2013 Scion FR-S