$15,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Scion FR-S
Scion 10 6sp
2013 Scion FR-S
Scion 10 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
86,472KM
Used
VIN JF1ZNAA15D1704822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 10UTNA04822
- Mileage 86,472 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-XXXX(click to show)
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
604-461-9111
2013 Scion FR-S