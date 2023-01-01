Menu
2013 Scion FR-S

112,500 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ben R AutoSales

204-326-2220

2013 Scion FR-S

2013 Scion FR-S

2013 Scion FR-S

Location

Ben R AutoSales

49 MB-12, Steinbach, MB R5G 1T3

204-326-2220

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434873
  • Stock #: 23962
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA17D1723260

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 112,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Car is not on the lot, PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

