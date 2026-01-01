$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Convenience FWD
2014 Buick Encore
Convenience FWD
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA69160
- Mileage 127,929 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy the perfect combination of comfort, efficiency, and versatility with this 2014 Buick Encore Convenience. This compact SUV offers a refined ride, a well-appointed interior, and the practicality you need for everyday driving, making it an excellent choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a reliable and economical SUV. Powered by an efficient turbocharged engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Encore delivers a comfortable driving experience with impressive fuel economy. Its compact size makes city driving and parking effortless while still providing ample interior space for passengers and cargo. Inside, you'll find a thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with premium features, including heated front seats, a power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, Bluetooth® connectivity, a touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Drive with added confidence thanks to a range of safety features designed to help keep you and your passengers protected on every journey. If you're looking for an affordable SUV that offers premium comfort, modern features, and everyday practicality, this 2014 Buick Encore Convenience is ready for your next adventure. Visit OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody today to take this 2014 Buick Encore Convenience for a test drive. Our team is here to help with flexible financing options and competitive trade-in values to make your next vehicle purchase simple and enjoyable.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-461-9111