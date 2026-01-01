$21,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35i
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
140,950KM
VIN 5UXKR0C51F0K61814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 140,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2015 BMW X5 xDrive 35i With 140,950kms, It Features 300 Horsepower Turbocharged Engine Paired With 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, PREMIUM ENHANCED PACKAGE, HUD Heads-up Display, Backup Camera, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Keyless Start/Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Aerial View Display System, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, M SPORT PACKAGE, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Monitoring, Front Collision Mitigation, Navigation System, M Sport Aluminum Wheels, HARMAN/KARDON Premium Sound System And Much More!
Stock# G00283B Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road, Richmond/4211 No.3 Road, Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brake Condition, and all electrical components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star-rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G00283B Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road, Richmond/4211 No.3 Road, Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brake Condition, and all electrical components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star-rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2015 BMW X5