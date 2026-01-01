$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 MINI Cooper
HARDTOP
2017 MINI Cooper
HARDTOP
Location
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
604-416-8988
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
62,259KM
VIN WMWXU1C33H2F78401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # G000240M
- Mileage 62,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Electric Blue 2017 Mini Cooper 5 Doors with 62,259 km. It Features 134 Horsepower 1.5L Turbocharged Engine Paired With 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, AUX Audio, Bluetooth Connection, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Smart Device Integration, ESSENTIALS PACKAGE, Dual Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Sun/Moonroof, LOADED PACKAGE, A/C, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bucket Seats, Climate Control, Lumbar Support, Keyless Start/Entry, Multi-Zone A/C, Rain Sensing Wipers, LED Headlights, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Parking Aid, 44L Fuel Tank And Much More!
Stock# G000240M Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Stock# G000240M Dealer # 50276
$995 Documentation Fee
3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond
This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components
*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.
*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.
*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.
*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!
*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.
*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.
At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
2017 MINI Cooper HARDTOP 62,259 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q4 Etron Premium Plus 30,713 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA45 AMG 64,441 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Email Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3
Call Dealer
604-416-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)
604-416-8988
2017 MINI Cooper