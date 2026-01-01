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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2017 Mini Cooper 5 Door With16,964kms Only, Clean Carfax. It Features 1.5L Turbo Engine Paired With Shiftable Automatic Transmission. Essentials Package, Dual Moonroof, Heated Seats, Visibility Package, Back Up Camera, Heads Up Display, Rear Parking Aid, Loaded Package, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bucket Seat, Keyless Entry and Start, Wired Navigation Package, Storage Compartment Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Highbeams And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000278M Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brake Condition, All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2017 MINI Cooper

16,964 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Watch This Vehicle
14113738

2017 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
16,964KM
VIN WMWXU1C35H2F78934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2017 Mini Cooper 5 Door With16,964kms Only, Clean Carfax. It Features 1.5L Turbo Engine Paired With Shiftable Automatic Transmission. Essentials Package, Dual Moonroof, Heated Seats, Visibility Package, Back Up Camera, Heads Up Display, Rear Parking Aid, Loaded Package, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bucket Seat, Keyless Entry and Start, Wired Navigation Package, Storage Compartment Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Mitigation, Automatic Highbeams And Much More!


Stock# G000278M Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth, Brake Condition, All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2017 MINI Cooper