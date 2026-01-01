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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2018 Audi Q5 Progressive Quattro With 53,190kms Only, Clean Carfax. It Features 252 HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Paired With 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission Layered With Audi Quattro All-Wheel-Drive System, 19-Inch 5-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels, LED Headlights, Power-Folding, Heated Side Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate With Hands-Free Operation, 8-Way Power-Adjustable Front Leather Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, MMI Navigation Plus System With 8.3-Inch Display, 10-Speaker Audi Sound System, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, And Android Auto, Forward Collision Warning With Automatic Braking, Rearview Camera With Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel With Shift Paddles, And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000272A Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2018 Audi Q5

53,190 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

Premium Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14084913.810739059?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33113

2018 Audi Q5

Premium Plus

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
53,190KM
VIN WA1BNAFY1J2025874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2018 Audi Q5 Progressive Quattro With 53,190kms Only, Clean Carfax. It Features 252 HP 2.0L Turbocharged Engine Paired With 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission Layered With Audi Quattro All-Wheel-Drive System, 19-Inch 5-Spoke Dynamic Design Wheels, LED Headlights, Power-Folding, Heated Side Mirrors With Integrated Turn Signals, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate With Hands-Free Operation, 8-Way Power-Adjustable Front Leather Seats, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, MMI Navigation Plus System With 8.3-Inch Display, 10-Speaker Audi Sound System, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, And Android Auto, Forward Collision Warning With Automatic Braking, Rearview Camera With Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Steering Wheel With Shift Paddles, And Much More!




Stock# G000272A Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2018 Audi Q5