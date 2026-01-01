2017 Lexus NX 200t

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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2017 Lexus NX200t Luxury with 67,161kms. Clean Carfax! It Features 235 Horsepower 2.0L Turbo Engine Paired With 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Aluminum Sport Pedals Rubber Inserts, Clearance And Back-Up Sensors, Power Back Door, Auto Levelling Headlamp System, Driver Seat Memory System, Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors, Sport Tuned Suspension, Garage Door Opener, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 120V/110-Watt Power Outlet, Voice-Activated SD Card Based Navigation System With Remote Touch, Leather Seats, Memory Mirrors, LED High Beam, Paddle Shifters, 18inch Alloy Wheels, Premium LED Headlamps, G Meter, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Aluminum Roof Rails, Remote Touch Interface, Blind Spot Monitor And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000273L Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> 3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

67,161 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus NX 200t

Base

Watch This Vehicle
14084916.810739152?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33113

2017 Lexus NX 200t

Base

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
67,161KM
VIN JTJBARBZ2H2109742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G000273L
  • Mileage 67,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful 2017 Lexus NX200t Luxury with 67,161kms. Clean Carfax! It Features 235 Horsepower 2.0L Turbo Engine Paired With 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Layered With All-Wheel-Drive System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Aluminum Sport Pedals Rubber Inserts, Clearance And Back-Up Sensors, Power Back Door, Auto Levelling Headlamp System, Driver Seat Memory System, Auto-Dimming Side View Mirrors, Sport Tuned Suspension, Garage Door Opener, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 120V/110-Watt Power Outlet, Voice-Activated SD Card Based Navigation System With Remote Touch, Leather Seats, Memory Mirrors, LED High Beam, Paddle Shifters, 18inch Alloy Wheels, Premium LED Headlamps, G Meter, Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof, Aluminum Roof Rails, Remote Touch Interface, Blind Spot Monitor And Much More!






Stock# G000273L Dealer # 50276




$995 Documentation Fee




3771 No.3 Road Richmond/4211 No.3 Road Richmond




This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components






*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.






*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.






*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.






*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!






*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.






*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.






At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2017 Lexus NX 200t