$41,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2020 Lexus NX
2020 Lexus NX
300
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$41,495
+ taxes & licensing
39,164KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9542203
- Stock #: 9UBPA19038
- VIN: JTJSARDZXL2219038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA19038
- Mileage 39,164 KM
Vehicle Features
F Sport Series 2 (Offered Until 09.2019)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6