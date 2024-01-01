Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Lexus NX

45,146 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus NX

300 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300 w/ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11163265
  2. 11163265
  3. 11163265
  4. 11163265
  5. 11163265
  6. 11163265
  7. 11163265
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,146KM
Used
VIN JTJGARDZ5L5001447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Power Front Seats
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
SOS Support System
12V Power Output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi A3 2.0T Komfort AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam 31,400 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Base w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota Prius Prime Base w/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 9,752 KM $43,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Rearview Camera 60,286 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX