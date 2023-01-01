Menu
2020 Lexus NX

76,166 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

76,166KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9984497
  • Stock #: 9UBPA27446
  • VIN: JTJGARDZ2L2227446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA27446
  • Mileage 76,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

