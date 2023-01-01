2020 Lexus NX

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 1 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9984497

9984497 Stock #: 9UBPA27446

9UBPA27446 VIN: JTJGARDZ2L2227446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UBPA27446

Mileage 76,166 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.