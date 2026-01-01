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2021 Audi A7
Sportback 55 3.0T Progressiv qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic
2021 Audi A7
Sportback 55 3.0T Progressiv qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
63,333KM
VIN WA1MXAF7XMD031272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,333 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2021 Audi A7