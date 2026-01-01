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2021 Audi A7

63,333 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Audi A7

Sportback 55 3.0T Progressiv qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic

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14510518

2021 Audi A7

Sportback 55 3.0T Progressiv qtro Ultra 7sp S Tronic

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,333KM
VIN WA1MXAF7XMD031272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,333 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-5533

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2021 Audi A7