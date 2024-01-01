$28,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
EV Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
EV Preferred
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
72,951KM
Used
VIN KM8K23AGXNU148684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 72,951 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2022 Hyundai KONA