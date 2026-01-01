$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Lexus NX
350
2022 Lexus NX
350
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
83,795KM
VIN 2T2KGCEZ7NC011793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour F SPORT Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,795 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2022 Lexus NX