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2022 Lexus NX

83,795 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lexus NX

350

Watch This Vehicle
14224400

2022 Lexus NX

350

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
83,795KM
VIN 2T2KGCEZ7NC011793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour F SPORT Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,795 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-5533

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$CALL

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2022 Lexus NX