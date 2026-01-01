$55,880+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Lexus RX
H RX 450h AWD
2022 Lexus RX
H RX 450h AWD
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$55,880
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,188KM
VIN 2T2YGMDA1NC079163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Interior Colour Rioja Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UEBA79163
- Mileage 54,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
F Sport Series 3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$55,880
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2022 Lexus RX