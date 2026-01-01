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2022 Lexus RX

54,188 KM

Details Features

$55,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14255756

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

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Contact Seller

$55,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
54,188KM
VIN 2T2YGMDA1NC079163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UEBA79163
  • Mileage 54,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-5533

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$55,880

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2022 Lexus RX