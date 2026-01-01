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2023 Genesis GV70

39,579 KM

Details

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Genesis GV70

Electrified Prestige EV

Watch This Vehicle
14143261

2023 Genesis GV70

Electrified Prestige EV

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

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Contact Seller

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
39,579KM
VIN KMUMAET15PU006442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Capri Blue
  • Interior Colour Glacier White Two-town
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UADA06442
  • Mileage 39,579 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-5533

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$51,988

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2023 Genesis GV70