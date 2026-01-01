$51,988+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Genesis GV70
Electrified Prestige EV
2023 Genesis GV70
Electrified Prestige EV
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$51,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
39,579KM
VIN KMUMAET15PU006442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Capri Blue
- Interior Colour Glacier White Two-town
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UADA06442
- Mileage 39,579 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$51,988
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2023 Genesis GV70