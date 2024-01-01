$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Kia Sportage
HEV EX AWD
2023 Kia Sportage
HEV EX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,023KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPVCAG9P7044044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNA44044
- Mileage 18,023 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 2.0L Base 143,089 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota C-HR LE 51,950 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2023 Kia Sportage