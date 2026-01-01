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2023 Lexus RX

30,948 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Lexus RX

350

Watch This Vehicle
14181349

2023 Lexus RX

350

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
30,948KM
VIN 2T2BAMCA2PC027696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Matador Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30,948 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

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604-273-XXXX

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604-273-5533

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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2023 Lexus RX