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2023 Lexus RX
350
2023 Lexus RX
350
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
30,948KM
VIN 2T2BAMCA2PC027696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Matador Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,948 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2023 Lexus RX