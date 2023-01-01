Filter Results
New and Used Ford Escape for Sale
Showing 1-50 of 1,273
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Ex-lease - Local - Cloth Seats - $212 B/W
$27,999
39,124KM
Savage Ford
Sturgeon Falls, ON
Buy From Home Options
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line AWD - Tech Package
$42,443
54KM
Steeltown Ford
Selkirk, MB
Buy From Home Options
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 3L/ONE OWNER/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED
Sale
$10,490
159,000KM
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
2013 Ford Escape
Titanium Leather | Twin Panel Moon Roof | Accident Free
Sale
$13,873
162,888KM
Birchwood Ford
Winnipeg, MB
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS. BACKUP CAM. PWR GROUP. A/C.
$25,995
55,797KM
MyCar.ca North Bay
North Bay, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Ford Escape
SE - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty
$12,995
125,000KM
Five Star Auto
Brantford, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
SE AWD Leather Seats 19" Wheels Rear View Camera
$24,990
66,730KM
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
St Thomas, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Escape
SE | Navigation | Bluetooth | BLIS | Power seats |
$28,999
33,466KM
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium | TENT SALE PRICING LIVE! JUNE 15-17TH! |
$27,490
99,430KM
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid HYBRID | ELITE PACKAGE | LOADED
$37,988
86,038KM
Kitchener Ford Ltd
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Ford Escape
SEL | APPLE CARPLAY | SIRIUS XM RADIO | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS
$23,900
81,898KM
The Humberview Group
Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Escape
SE **New Arrival**
$21,991
61,405KM
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Safe & Smart Pkg Nav Cam Sync 3
$27,900
83,400KM
Key West Ford
New Westminster, BC
2017 Ford Escape
SE |4WD|NAV|BACKUP|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS|PRICE TO SELL
$19,888
100,193KM
Elegant Auto
North York, ON
2018 Ford Escape
TITANIUM 4WD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV
$25,929
85,306KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Waterloo, ON
Buy From Home Options
2022 Ford Escape
LOW KM, LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, Titanium PHEV FWD
Video
$51,995
5,574KM
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Surrey, BC
Buy From Home Options
2015 Ford Escape
SE EcoBoost 4WD **New Arrival**
$18,915
131,643KM
Capital Ford Regina
Regina, SK
Buy From Home Options
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD - Leather Seats
$29,995
24,529KM
Myers Automotive Group
Kanata, ON
Buy From Home Options
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD, Navi, Heated Seats, New Brake Pad!
$31,995
75,238KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2016 Ford Escape
Titanium - 4X4 - Pano Roof - Leather - Navigation - No Accidents
$23,883
92,349KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales
North York, ON
2015 Ford Escape
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
246,186KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON