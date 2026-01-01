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2017 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT350
2017 Ford Mustang
Shelby GT350
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
34,737KM
VIN 1FA6P8JZ5H5525948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 34,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
MagneRide Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Engine: 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: flat plane crank
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Sport Alcantara Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Cloth Rear Seat
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P295/35ZR19 Front & P305/35ZR19 Rear -inc: Michelin super sport
Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black -inc: Painted aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2017 Ford Mustang