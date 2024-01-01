2023 Ford Bronco

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.HEATED STEERING WHEEL

VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC

.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL

.360-DEGREE CAMERA

FLR LINERS ALL WEATHER MATS

.2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 ENGINE

3.73/REAR AXLE-OPEN DIFF

HARD TOP, MOULDED-IN-COLOUR

.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG

SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER

FRONT AXLE-OPEN DIFFRNTL

.OUTER BANKS SERIES

.18 MCHNED BLK-PNTD ALUM WHLS

.HIGH PACKAGE

.12 LCD CTR STACK TOUCHSCREEN

.P255/70R18 A/T TIRES (32)

.LUX PACKAGE

CLOTH ROAST/BLACK SEATS

AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: pre-run accessory wires located in overhead console w/front map lights

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories

EQUIPMENT GROUP 314A LUX PACKAGE -inc: 2 Smart Charging USB Ports In Dashboard, 1 A and 1 C, 12" LCD Capacitive Touchscreen w/Swipe Capability, Evasive Steering Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Additional Sound Deadening, Informa...

CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, For on-vehicle storage

CNCTD BLT-IN NAV(3-YR INC)

FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS W/O CARPET FLOOR MATS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, Deletes standard carpet front and rear floor mats