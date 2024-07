2023 Ford Bronco

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

SHADOW BLACK

JOB #2 ORDER

.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION

.2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 ENGINE

BLACK ONYX INTERIOR

3.73/REAR AXLE-OPEN DIFF

HARD TOP, MOULDED-IN-COLOUR

.FRT ROW TOP PANEL STORAGE BAG

SOUND DEADENING HEADLINER

FRONT AXLE-OPEN DIFFRNTL

ROOF RAILS W/CROSSBARS, BLACK

LTHR-TRM/VINYL ROAST/BLK STS

.OUTER BANKS SERIES

.18 MCHNED BLK-PNTD ALUM WHLS

.P255/70R18 A/T TIRES (32)

EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A MID PACKAGE

AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: pre-run accessory wires located in overhead console w/front map lights

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British Columbia), Optional in all other provinces/territories

KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed

ROAST/BLACK ONYX, HEATED LEATHER-TRIMMED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 8-way front passenger seat and second row armrest w/2 beverage holders

FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, standard carpet front and rear floor mats

CARBONIZED GREY MOULDED-IN-COLOUR HARD TOP -inc: Rear-Window Defroster & Washer, Hard Top Sound Deadening Headliner, Front Row Top Panels Storage Bag, For on-vehicle storage

CNCTD NAV (90-DAY TRIAL)

FLR LINERS ALL WTHR+CRPT MATS

BLACK ROOF RAILS W/CROSSBARS -inc: Custom accessory, pre-installed, May reduce SiriusXM satellite radio reception performance

AM/FM,7 SPKRS,SDARS