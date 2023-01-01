$20,982+ tax & licensing
$20,982
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2008 BMW 3 Series
335i
Location
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$20,387
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge+ $595
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$20,982
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
104,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10624047
- Stock #: 970331
- VIN: WBAWL73518PX56888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DAKOTA LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 104,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $20999 - Our Price is just $20387!
Welcome. This 2008 BMW 3 Series is for sale today in Sechelt.
This convertible has 104,350 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0