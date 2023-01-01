Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

104,350 KM

Details Description

$20,982

+ tax & licensing
$20,982

+ taxes & licensing

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

335i

2008 BMW 3 Series

335i

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

$20,982

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$20,387

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $595

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$20,982
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
104,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10624047
  • Stock #: 970331
  • VIN: WBAWL73518PX56888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour DAKOTA LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 970331
  • Mileage 104,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $20999 - Our Price is just $20387!

Welcome. This 2008 BMW 3 Series is for sale today in Sechelt.

This convertible has 104,350 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/



Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

