Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Wrangler

87,562 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 11300726
  2. 11300726
  3. 11300726
  4. 11300726
  5. 11300726
  6. 11300726
  7. 11300726
  8. 11300726
  9. 11300726
  10. 11300726
  11. 11300726
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWCG6GL346368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CR229002A
  • Mileage 87,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Sechelt, BC
2021 GMC Terrain SLE 56,568 KM $40,203 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Chevrolet Blazer LT 5,177 KM $44,349 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 6,453 KM $46,947 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler