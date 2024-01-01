$45,865+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
37,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTCEN2H1216532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # CR132236A
- Mileage 37,727 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
2017 Chevrolet Colorado