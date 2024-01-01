$33,214+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT-2
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT-2
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$33,214
+ taxes & licensing
85,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKNWLS9HZ188698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # TR054798B
- Mileage 85,240 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom 84,211 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Fit DX 26,552 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 22,002 KM $24,720 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Sunshine Coast GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,214
+ taxes & licensing
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2017 GMC Acadia