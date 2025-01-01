$20,085+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Heated Seats
2020 Ford Escape
SE 4WD - Heated Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$20,085
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,219KM
VIN 1FMCU9G62LUB35523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
- Interior Colour DARK EARTH GREY CLOTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N241951
- Mileage 82,219 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, 200A Equipment Group!
Compare at $20075 - Our Price is just $19490!
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 82,219 kms. It's dark persian green metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats and a power driver seat with lumbar support, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, 200a Equipment Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G62LUB35523.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.57 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $595 Administration Fee included / Total Obligation of $28199 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Additional Features
200A Equipment Group
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
$20,085
+ taxes & licensing
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2020 Ford Escape