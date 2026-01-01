$28,685+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD - Leather Seats
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD - Leather Seats
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$28,685
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$27,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$28,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
43,458KM
VIN 1FMCU9J99MUA58797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER / SANDSTONE INSERTS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N260241
- Mileage 43,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Titanium Elite Package, Wireless Charging, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $28830 - Our Price is just $27990!
In the city or in the forest, the Ford Escape is built to get you through any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. This low mileage SUV has just 43,458 km. It's Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Titanium Elite Package, Wireless Charging, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J99MUA58797.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.73 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $38551 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 10,000 km and 6 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $28830 - Our Price is just $27990!
In the city or in the forest, the Ford Escape is built to get you through any terrain with confidence and comfort. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. This low mileage SUV has just 43,458 km. It's Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Titanium Elite Package, Wireless Charging, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J99MUA58797.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.73 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $38551 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
19 inch Aluminum Wheels
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$28,685
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2021 Ford Escape