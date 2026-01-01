$23,685+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Escape
SE AWD - Navigation - Power Liftgate
2021 Ford Escape
SE AWD - Navigation - Power Liftgate
Location
South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
604-885-3281
$23,685
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$22,990
Adjustments
Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$23,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
54,247KM
VIN 1FMCU9G60MUA15320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,247 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Power Liftgate, Reverse Sensing System, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $23680 - Our Price is just $22990!
With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.
This low mileage SUV has just 54,247 km. It's Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Power Liftgate, Reverse Sensing System, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G60MUA15320.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $190.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $31831 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.
Compare at $23680 - Our Price is just $22990!
With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.
This low mileage SUV has just 54,247 km. It's Carbonized Grey Metallic in colour. It has a 8 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE AWD. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SE is a great choice as it comes loaded with heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, a smart device remote starter and unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Power Liftgate, Reverse Sensing System, 19 inch Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G60MUA15320.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $190.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $31831 ). See dealer for details.
Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Engine Start
Automatic dual-zone climate control
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Power Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Cold Weather Package
19 inch Aluminum Wheels
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email South Coast Ford Sales
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South Coast Ford Sales
5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$23,685
+ taxes & licensing>
South Coast Ford Sales
604-885-3281
2021 Ford Escape