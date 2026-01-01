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<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <p style=color:Blue;><b>Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</b></p><br> <br> Compare at $16470 - Our Price is just $15990! <br> <br>With the added length and cargo capacity, this 2016 Mini Clubman is the most stylish cargo hauler you can find. This 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.<br> <br>The Clubman is a clever mix of wagon, sports hatch and a cargo hauler all put together in one stylish Mini. With the twin trunk doors, cargo loading is an ease thanks to the full open space that is unhindered by the trunk doors. A classy quality cabin that is as comfortable for the passengers as is for the driver, give this Clubman a feeling of luxury and refinement.<br> <br>This low mileage hatchback has just 44,574 km. Its Metallic in colour. It has a 6 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 134HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Cooper Clubmans trim level is Base. .Aside from its stylish looks and versatility, this European Mini offers a broad range of standard options fitted for your comfort. Options Include heated wipers, perimeter and approach lights, 6 way adjustable front bucket seats, cruise control, air conditioning, 8 speaker stereo with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, leather upholstery on front and rear seats as well as doors, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, as well as much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$170.09</b> with $0 down for 66 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $22322 ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

44,574 KM

Details Description

$16,685

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

Base - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
14328821

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

Base - Low Mileage

Location

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

604-885-3281

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$16,685

+ taxes & licensing

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Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$15,990

Adjustments

Admin Fee Surcharge
+ $695

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$16,685
+ taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
44,574KM
VIN WMWLN5C52G2B35062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic
  • Interior Colour CARBON BLACK, LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N260901
  • Mileage 44,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Upgrade your ride at South Coast Ford with peace of mind! Our used vehicles come with a minimum of 5,000 km and 3 months of Comprehensive Vehicle Warranty. Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.



Compare at $16470 - Our Price is just $15990!

With the added length and cargo capacity, this 2016 Mini Clubman is the most stylish cargo hauler you can find. This 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman is fresh on our lot in Sechelt.

The Clubman is a clever mix of wagon, sports hatch and a cargo hauler all put together in one stylish Mini. With the twin trunk doors, cargo loading is an ease thanks to the full open space that is unhindered by the trunk doors. A classy quality cabin that is as comfortable for the passengers as is for the driver, give this Clubman a feeling of luxury and refinement.

This low mileage hatchback has just 44,574 km. It's Metallic in colour. It has a 6 Speed Manual transmission and is powered by a 134HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Cooper Clubman's trim level is Base. .Aside from its stylish looks and versatility, this European Mini offers a broad range of standard options fitted for your comfort. Options Include heated wipers, perimeter and approach lights, 6 way adjustable front bucket seats, cruise control, air conditioning, 8 speaker stereo with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, leather upholstery on front and rear seats as well as doors, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, as well as much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.southcoastford.com/financing/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.09 with $0 down for 66 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. (All rates are OAC. Check with our team for rate specials on new and used vehicles. Banks will have financed minimum amounts for certain rates. / Total Obligation of $22322 ). See dealer for details.

Call South Coast Ford Sales or come visit us in person. Were convenient to Sechelt, BC and located at 5606 Wharf Avenue. and look forward to helping you with your automotive needs.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sechelt. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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South Coast Ford Sales

South Coast Ford Sales

5606 Wharf Ave, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A0

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-3281

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$16,685

+ taxes & licensing>

South Coast Ford Sales

604-885-3281

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman