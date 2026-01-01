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2021 Genesis G70
3.3T Prestige
2021 Genesis G70
3.3T Prestige
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
73,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG54LEXMU072449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GT115505AA
- Mileage 73,381 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
Call Dealer
604-885-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Sunshine Coast GM
604-885-5131
2021 Genesis G70