Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Genesis G70

73,381 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Genesis G70

3.3T Prestige

Watch This Vehicle
14423586

2021 Genesis G70

3.3T Prestige

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 14423586
  2. 14423586
  3. 14423586
  4. 14423586
  5. 14423586
  6. 14423586
  7. 14423586
  8. 14423586
  9. 14423586
  10. 14423586
  11. 14423586
  12. 14423586
  13. 14423586
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
73,381KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMTG54LEXMU072449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT115505AA
  • Mileage 73,381 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 40,829 KM $15,850 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage SE APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, FUEL EFFICIENT, BACK UP CAMERA! for sale in Sechelt, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage SE APPLE CAR PLAY/ANDROID AUTO, FUEL EFFICIENT, BACK UP CAMERA! 77,342 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONE OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! for sale in Sechelt, BC
2019 Nissan Kicks SV ONE OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 124,853 KM $12,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2021 Genesis G70