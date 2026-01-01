Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

78,900 KM

Details Features

$74,325

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle
14234537

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

  1. 14234537
  2. 14234537
  3. 14234537
  4. 14234537
  5. 14234537
  6. 14234537
  7. 14234537
  8. 14234537
  9. 14234537
  10. 14234537
  11. 14234537
  12. 14234537
Contact Seller

$74,325

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
78,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49WE75NF175641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT276503A
  • Mileage 78,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sunshine Coast GM

Used 2020 Land Rover Evoque R-Dynamic HSE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOTS OF LUXURY FOR THE PRICE, 3M PAINT PROTECTION! for sale in Sechelt, BC
2020 Land Rover Evoque R-Dynamic HSE ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOTS OF LUXURY FOR THE PRICE, 3M PAINT PROTECTION! 82,660 KM $28,679 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Encore Premium BOUGHT, SERVICED, TRADED LOCAL. CUSTOMER DIDN'T HAVE USE FOR THE CAR ANY MORE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENTS! ULTRA LOW KM! for sale in Sechelt, BC
2016 Buick Encore Premium BOUGHT, SERVICED, TRADED LOCAL. CUSTOMER DIDN'T HAVE USE FOR THE CAR ANY MORE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, NO ACCIDENTS! ULTRA LOW KM! 8,155 KM $18,445 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, BOUGHT/SERVICED/TRADED LOCAL. ONLY DRIVEN ON SUNDAYS! ULTRA LOW KMS for sale in Sechelt, BC
2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, BOUGHT/SERVICED/TRADED LOCAL. ONLY DRIVEN ON SUNDAYS! ULTRA LOW KMS 4,415 KM $24,325 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sunshine Coast GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

Call Dealer

604-885-XXXX

(click to show)

604-885-5131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,325

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2022 GMC Sierra 3500