2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
604-885-5131
1,364KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG7PL111009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # YR175560A
- Mileage 1,364 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic
Sunshine Coast GM
1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1
