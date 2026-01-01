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2026 GMC Canyon

3,865 KM

Details Features

$51,284

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 GMC Canyon

Elevation

Watch This Vehicle
14286845

2026 GMC Canyon

Elevation

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

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Contact Seller

$51,284

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,865KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP2BEK7T1119645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,865 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

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Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-5131

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$51,284

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2026 GMC Canyon