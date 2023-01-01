Menu
1997 Lexus ES 300

241,000 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
1997 Lexus ES 300

1997 Lexus ES 300

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
VIN JT8BF22G7V0016988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

1997 Lexus ES 300