$4,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
1997 Lexus ES 300
1997 Lexus ES 300
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
241,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JT8BF22G7V0016988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
2013 Smart fortwo 33,500 KM $3,450 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 0 KM $5,850 + tax & lic
2004 Pontiac Montana 241,000 KM $3,800 + tax & lic
Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
1997 Lexus ES 300