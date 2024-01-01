$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Ford Mustang
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP44403F359205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL, ONE OWNER, LOW LOW KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
