Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LOCAL, ONE OWNER, LOW LOW KM</p>

2003 Ford Mustang

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Ford Mustang

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Ford Mustang

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1715290975
  2. 1715290976
  3. 1715290978
  4. 1715290982
  5. 1715290988
  6. 1715290992
  7. 1715290995
  8. 1715290997
  9. 1715290999
  10. 1715291033
  11. 1715291036
  12. 1715291038
  13. 1715291041
  14. 1715291046
  15. 1715291049
  16. 1715291050
  17. 1715291052
  18. 1715291053
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP44403F359205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ONE OWNER, LOW LOW KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture for sale in Surrey, BC
2002 Chevrolet Venture 202,000 KM $2,950 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Ridgeline for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Honda Ridgeline 361,000 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Frontier for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Nissan Frontier 365,000 KM $5,950 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2003 Ford Mustang