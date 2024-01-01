Menu
<p>2003 BMW 325i  STATION WAGEN / ONLY 16100KM / 2.5L ENGINE / AUTO TRANSMISSION /  SILVER WITH BLACK INTERIOR / FULL LOAD / TIRES BRAKES NEW / A/C / HEATED ELC SEATS / STEERING WHEEL CONTROLES / ELC ADJUSTED  HEATED SEATS / COMES WITH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY / FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS GORGEOUS BMW / PHONE BART @ 778 998 4533 OR 604 536 4533 TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT ,                         DEALER D7663.</p>

161,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

Used
161,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

