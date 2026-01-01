Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

22,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
13498133

Location

White Rock Sports & Imports

3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6

604-536-4533

Used
22,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-536-4533

