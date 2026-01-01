$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Ford Mustang
Location
White Rock Sports & Imports
3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6
604-536-4533
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From White Rock Sports & Imports
2010 MINI Cooper DOC FEE ONLY $ 195 56,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2005 Volvo XC70 CROSS COUNTRY DOC FEE ONLY $195 99,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2009 BMW X3 DOC FEE ONLY $195.00 145,000 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Sports & Imports
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Sports & Imports
3601 King George Highway, Surrey, BC V4P 1B6
Call Dealer
604-536-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
White Rock Sports & Imports
604-536-4533
2021 Ford Mustang